Meghan Markle 'named' royal racists: report

'Endgame' reveals details of the letters exchanged between King Charles and Meghan Markle

Omid Scobie's new bombshell book about the royal family reveals that Meghan Markle "named two members of the Royal Household who she claims took part in conversations about the colour of her unborn child's skin," according to a new report.

The Sun reports that, according to Scobie’s book, the Duchess of Sussex made the further claims in an exchange of letters with King Charles in the spring of 2021, following her chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

In 'Endgame', Scobie alleges that the Duchess named two members of the royal household who participated in the "conversations" about Archie's skin colour.

However, it's still not known if the second person is a member of the family, or a serving member of the household.

The first person was never named, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed following their interview it was neither the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.



At the time, the Queen released a statement in response, expressing her concern about the claims, but that "recollections may vary."



However, Harry while promoting his memoir Spare denied he and his wife Meghan had made accusations of racism, saying they had been concerned with "unconscious bias."

In his book, Scobie also delves into the details of the letters exchanged between King Charles and Meghan Markle.

He reveals that Harry's father responded to his daughter-in-law, wanting to clarify "something he felt strongly about".

He reportedly expressed that he believed there was "no ill will" or "casual prejudice" involved in any discussions about Archie.

Omid Scobie, also considered Harry and Meghan's friend, who previously co-authored "Finding Freedom", which was published two years ago. At the time the royal couple said they had not worked with the author.