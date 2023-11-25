King Charles reacts to Meghan Markle's racism claim in new letter

King Charles responds to Meghan Markle's claims about her son Archie's potential skin colour

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles reportedly contacted Meghan Markle after she had told American TV host Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed royal had made comments about her son Archie's potential skin colour.



Royal author and friend of Harry and Meghan Omid Scobie, in his new book, delves into the details of the letters exchanged between King Charles and Meghan Markle .



Scobie's 'Endgame' alleges that the Duchess named two members of the royal household who participated in the "conversations" about Archie's skin colour, according to The Sun.

Leaked excerpts from Scobie's Endgame reveal that Charles responded to his daughter-in-law, wanting to clarify "something he felt strongly about".



He reportedly expressed that he believed there was "no ill will" or "casual prejudice" involved in any discussions about Archie.

Former Hollywood actress Meghan, in her first explosive interview after relocating to the US following her and Harry's exit from the royal family, told Oprah that the concerning comments were made during "several conversations", but declined to name anyone, stating: "I think that would be very damaging to them."



Meanwhile, Harry has denied accusing anyone in the royal family of "racism" while promoting his book 'Spare', but hinted at the presence of "unconscious bias".