Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle drive a wedge between William and Harry?

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to be dubbed as the 'Fab Four'

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry have seemingly lost their close bond in struggle to satisfy their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was once "enraged" by Prince William's tense gesture during a heated row over Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex, in his book "Spare", explained the incident in his own words, revealing how he and Meghan held clear-the-air talks with William and Kate after tension between the two couples, but the meeting became very heated.

The two royal couples, who used to be dubbed as the 'Fab Four' in the beginning of their relationship, have turned against each other, and their anger and feud seemingly changed the perception of their fans about them.

The two couples' vastly different personalities and approaches to life meant there were tensions between them. Harry recounts several times that his wife seemed at loggerheads with his sister-in-law Kate in the early days of their romance.

He says the two women had a row over bridesmaid dresses in the lead-up to his wedding that left the former actress in tears and that Kate "grimaced" when the Duchess borrowed her lip-gloss.

But the two women along with their husbands decided to heal the rift and held chat, shortly after the Sussexes' honeymoon in 2018, although it was so tense, Kate's fingers went white. Harry recounted the moment in his memoir after he and Meghan were invited over for tea.



According to Harry's memoir, Kate wanted Meghan to say sorry for making a remark about her hormones and having "baby brain" while she was pregnant.

The book then recounts how Meghan apologised and explained that is how she speaks to her friends. But the encounter took a turn when Harry claims William "pointed a finger at Meg", then allegedly blasted: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here." To which Meghan responded: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

Both sides apologised to each other and hugged before ending the meeting. However, two royal wives' rift caused never ending feud between the two royal brothers as it left a burnt mark on William and Harry's heart.