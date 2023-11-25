Katrina Kaif recalls undergoing near-death experience: 'End of my life'

Katrina Kaif details her near-death experience: 'End of my life'

Katrina Kaif opened up about her near-death experience, revealing that she thought it was the end of her life.

A video clip from an old interview is making rounds on social media in which the actress detailed a terrifying incident which seemingly took place during a shoot.

In conversation with Tweak India, Kaif shared, "I was on a chopper once and it got really turbulent and the chopper, all of the sudden, started plunging down."

She continued, "At that moment I was like God… this is the end. The end of my life and I remember, in that moment, thinking only one thing and that was, ‘I hope my mom is going to be okay’."

The B-town diva recently appeared in action thriller movie Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

As per Yash Raj Films, the movie became the highest grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian cinema.



Taking to Instagram, the production house shared a poster, which read, "The highest grossing Diwali release in history [Indian languages] 10 days. ₹400.50 crore ($48.25 m) worldwide gross."