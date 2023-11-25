Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scramble to gain royal trust amid Christmas snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to the Royal Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would only be invited to Royal Christmas should they prove their royalty to the monarchy again.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the possibility of the Sussexes being invited to the royal holiday at Sandringham next month.

Reports suggested that King Charles has already sent out the invites to the extended family for RSVP, and the former royals failed to make the guest list.

Read more: Prince William's wife Kate Middleton buys gifts for kids ahead of Christmas

"Currently interest is focusing on whether they have been asked to join the royals at Sandringham for Christmas and, if asked, whether they would accept,” Fitzwilliams expressed to the outlet.

"They certainly won’t get an apology for the way they think they were treated when senior working royals,” he explained.

"However there is also the issue of whether the Royal Family feels they can be trusted,” the expert added.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it 'very difficult' for King Charles to rule

Fitzwilliams noted that though the 75-year-old monarch would love nothing more than to welcome the chance to see his grandchildren, Harry and Meghan certainly don’t make it easy for him to do so.

The parents of Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, last spent Christmas with the Royal Family in 2019, before packing up and moving to the States a year later.

"It would also be highly beneficial to the royals if they could guarantee that sniping from the Sussexes would stop," Fitzwilliam added.