Prince William's wife Kate Middleton buys gifts for kids ahead of Christmas

Kate Middleton gets into holiday spirit ahead of Christmas

Kate Middleton has showed off her elegance and decency as she got into holiday spirit ahead of Christmas.

Prince William's sweetheart looked out of this world during her latest outing on Friday while visiting a charity that helps children in need.



The Princess of Wales was in good spirit and appeared to be a Hollywood actress during her visit to baby bank, bringing book keenly reads with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The owner of the baby bank, in talks with People, also praised the Princes, saying that the future Queen "understands the challenges we face and what we’re trying to do here."

"It was so lovely that she brought the books. They were a book that she said she enjoyed reading with her children,” Bianca Sakol, founder and CEO of Sebby’s Corner, tells the outlet.

“[The Princess] sat down with some of our families and really chatted with them and she understood where they were coming from. She is so warm and empathetic and really makes them feel comfortable and at ease," she continued.



The mom of three was all smiles as she arrived Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank that provides a safety net for families in need of food and clothes across Barnet, Hertfordshire and London.



At the stop, Princess Kate also met a mom who has been supported by the charity along with the professional who made the referral. She later joined volunteers and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher to complete the creation of Sebby’s annual Christmas Grotto which provides a space for struggling families to choose gifts for their children.

Kate Middleton also took part in decorating the space and put out some presents that families will receive.