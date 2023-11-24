Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'endgame' plan may hurt William and Kate

Kinga Charles may show green light to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have improved their relation with King Charles following a phone call for his 75th birthday, sparking speculation about a possible return to the royal family.



Some royal commentators have named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plan an "endgame" which the experts see as an attempt to return to the royal family.

However, a royal insider has claimed that Harry and Meghan's move may create problems for the King's relationship with his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The insider explained: "The Prince and Princess of Wales have lost their trust on the Sussexes and have closed their minds for any discussion about Harry and Meghan".

They added: "Kate and William may defy if King Charles shows green light to Harry and Meghan to return to the family."

On the other hand, journalist and royal commentator Richard Eden, speaking on the Palace Confidential Podcast, said: "To me it smacks of desperation. It smacks of Harry and Meghan wanting to come back in the Royal Family. They want to keep that link to the royals. We don't have Meghan sending videos of her children singing happy birthday to her father."



"He's been cut out, no one cares about him. But when it comes to the King and that connection - a connection which as we know is very lucrative when it comes to Netflix deals etc - they seem very keen to maintain that and it does seem desperate."