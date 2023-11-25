Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney Spears feud on ‘I’m A Celeb’

Jamie Lynn Spears played coy when asked to address Britney Spears feud

Jamie Lynn Spears was put on the spot as she was asked about her status of relationship with big sister Britney Spears.

The Zoey 101 alum, 32, played coy when TV presenter Fred Sirieix asked her on Saturday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! about the Grammy-winning singer, 41.

Sieieix, 51, brought up the topic by asking Jamie to recall her memories of Britney’s infamous kiss with Madonna on the 2003 MTV VMAs.

“They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait,’” Jamie said.

Read More: Jamie Lynn addresses Britney Spears’ reaction after losing Grammy to Christina Aguilera

“Anything my sister did I always thought was the best,” she explained. “When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’”

Sieieix then went on to ask the Sweet Magnolias star about who became famous first, to which Jamie responded that the Gimme More singer is “10 years older” and that Britney was “famous since I was about 6 or 7.”

At that point, another contestant Frankie Dettori then chimed asking, “Is it true you don’t get on with [Britney] now?”

After a pause, she replied, “I love my sister.”

Read More: Britney Spears believes Jamie Lynn eager to take ‘revenge’ from her

Britney and Jamie have had a strained relationship despite sharing a close bond while they were growing up. The sibling feud began after the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out in January 2022.