Jamie Lynn addresses Britney Spears’ reaction after losing Grammy to Christina Aguilera

Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ reaction after losing Grammy to Christina Aguilera

Jamie Lynn Spears has recently addressed Britney Spears’ reaction to not winning her first-ever Grammy on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

During the latest episode of the UK reality show, Jamie shared how her older sister was “heartbroken” after losing the new artist award to Christina Aguilera in 2000 Grammy Awards.

Jamie Lynn asked her co-stars at the show, “Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?”

“It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera],” revealed Jamie Lynn.

She recalled, “Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked very hard.”

“They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she's there and she lost,” recalled Jamie Lynn.

Elaborating on Britney’s reaction, Jamie Lynn remarked, “She was at the awards show, she was at the Grammys. I was so young; I was probably like 8 or 7 or something. I just remember being like, ‘This is crap.’”

The Sweet Magnolias actress explained, “Christina won it, and by the way remember Christina was wonderfully talented, but that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, ‘It’s Britney, like always.”

“Britney was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys.’ She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that,” added Jamie Lynn.

Meanwhile, Britney went to the Grammy and took the award for best dance recording for Toxic in 2008.