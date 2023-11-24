Kate Middleton leaves for vacations after dance video went viral

Kate Middleton took a leave in style after getting attention on her latest viral dance video.



On Black Friday, Kate Middleton visited Sebby's Corner, a children's charity in Barnet, England.

Dressed in a stylish neutral ensemble, she exchanged her tiara for a turtleneck and spoke with volunteers who assist families in need over the holiday season.

When the 41-year-old Princess of Wales arrived at the organisation, she wore a camel wrap coat for the first time, matching it with a brand-new black ribbed turtleneck by Gabriela Hearst.

She accessorised the chic jumper with a new brown suede maxi skirt, a black belt with a crocodile print design from Polo Ralph Lauren and a pair of custom Gianvito Rossi black suede boots.

The Princess accessorised with a classic set of earrings that she had always loved: Rhodocrosite Missoma charm hoops.

For her visit to the charity, which gives away necessities for babies and families in need, she let her hair down in loose waves and used very little makeup.

The mother-of-four is no stranger to the turtleneck trend; in autumn, she embarked on a monochrome skirt-and-sweater binge.

Kate Middleton’s stylish outing came after one of her dance videos just went viral.

In a recent viral video, Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wowed the royal audience with her unparalleled dancing abilities.

During her royal duties, the Princess of Wales was spotted swaying, giving the impression that she was a “dancing queen”.

The motion in the most recent video, which was posted on TikTok by user @the_blazing_royals, has come to name the royal as the "princess shuffle."

The film also features footage of Kate dancing the "Hokey Pokey" when visiting Cornwall, England, in February 2023, with Prince William.

As part of a royal visit to Belize in 2022, the Princess is also shown in videos dancing with Paddington Bear at London's Paddington train station in 2017 and participating in a traditional Garifuna festival.

In just one day, the "Dancing Queen" video on TikTok received over 500,000 views, over 21,000 likes, and several comments.



