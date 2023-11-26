How Prince William, Kate Middleton’s children will look as adults, AI reveals

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the future face of the monarchy and they are working to shape its future as they take a different approach to parent their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte eight, and Prince Louis, five.

While the Wales children are still quite young, the children have a fanbase of their own, with many speculating what they would look like in the future.

With the use of Artificial intelligence growing, curious royal watchers used AI to see what the Wales children will look as adults.

Prince Louis garnered a lot of attention with his cheeky antics as he infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Louis once again stole the limelight at his grandfather’s coronation ceremony as he was spotted waving and pulling faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is known for her poise and composure, channelling her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and also for showcasing key qualities of her beloved grandmother Princess Diana.

Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne, achieved a big milestone earlier this year at his grandfather, King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May - the then-nine-year-old when he acted as one of the Pages of Honor.

George became the youngest future king to play an official role in a coronation.