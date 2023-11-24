Vittoria Ceretti radiates ‘love’ during recent outing with Leonardo DiCaprio

Those close to the actor suggest that he is “besotted” with Vittoria, who is 23 years his junior at 25

Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoyed a night out at London's Chiltern Firehouse.

Hollywood star Leonardo, 49, was spotted leaving London's Chiltern Firehouse in the early hours of Thursday morning with his Italian supermodel girlfriend, Vittoria, 25.

Keeping a low profile, Leo wore a black baseball cap and a light blue face mask. He looked smart in black trousers, a dark shirt, a blazer, and black trainers as he stepped into his vehicle.

Vittoria, 23 years younger than Leo, donned a glamorous sparkling black mini dress paired with knee-high boots. The runway model, known for her work with Fendi and Versace, displayed a joyful demeanor, flashing a big smile at her boyfriend.

Having recently celebrated his 49th birthday, Leo and Vittoria enjoyed a night out at the famous Chiltern Firehouse, where they were seen being affectionate and sharing kisses throughout the evening, as reported by People.

Leonardo has cultivated a reputation for dating women who are 25 or younger, often parting ways with them once they cross that age threshold, as was the case with his previous serious girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

Sources have disclosed to The Mail that the Hollywood actor has been in a relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti and their romance became public when they were spotted sharing a kiss at an Ibiza nightclub previously.



Those close to the actor suggest that he is “besotted” with Vittoria, who is 23 years his junior at 25. She is now being referred to as his "girlfriend."