Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pathetic' Christmas plans dubbed a 'disco'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for being 'pathetic' after it emerged that the pair wanted to spend the Christmas holidays with the royal family.



According to Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden, while speaking on Palace Confidential, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s situation regarding their Christmas plans were dubbed a 'disco', referring to unconfirmed reports that were based on sources rather than the couple themselves.

"This is pathetic, isn't it? This reminds me a little bit of a school disco where if you weren't brave enough to ask a girl to dance you'd sort of say 'Oh my mate fancies you'."

"You know, we're not hearing directly from Harry and Meghan. We're hearing from friends. So the story in The Sunday Times was that their friends are putting out that they really would quite like to be welcome or be invited to Sandringham at Christmas."

Eden added that the couple should have invited the monarch to California in a bid to give more legitimacy to the rumours.

Read More: Meghan Markle keens to spend Christmas with A-listers amid 'humiliation'

"I mean come on. This is no way to operate, is it? Perhaps they could invite the King to California or something but we're getting this regular briefing now of what they saying, what their friends are saying - it seems to be more and more.

Eden said: "The normal thing to do would be [to say] 'It'd be lovely to see you this Christmas - you're place or ours?' kind of thing. Letting it be known through friends it just really does seem pathetic."