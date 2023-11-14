Meghan Markle keens to spend Christmas with A-listers amid 'humiliation'

Meghan Markle is eager to celebrate Christmas with her Hollywood pals after learning that the Duke and Duchess will not be spending Christmas with the Royal Family in the UK.



Following the release of a Family Guy episode that made fun of the pair, the former Suits actress has been "desperate" to restore the couple's reputation in the US. Meghan's friends from Montecito have invited her to celebrate Christmas with their families, and instead of spending the day with Prince Harry's closest friend, the Duchess is "eager" to go.

“Harry has been invited along with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to join Charlie van Straubenzee's family during the festive season," the source began. "They have homes in London and Lincolnshire. Charlie is Harry's best friend and also Archie's godfather and the pair have recently grown closer again following a distant few years when Harry first moved over to America.”

“The Sussexes have received a number of invites from their friends in the US for the holidays. It's not like they don't have anywhere to go," the insider claimed that David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee invited them for their extended Christmas weekend.

"There are also other options on the table but there seems to be a stalemate over where they should go," the source concluded.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly upset over the fallout from their appearance on Family Guy.



