Adele gets ‘sick’ of husband days after announcing marriage

Adele gets ‘sick’ of husband’s profession days after confirming marriage

Adele recently confirmed her marriage to boyfriend Rich Paul during her best friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles.



As per Mirror, the singer got sick of her husband’s certain habits just days after her wedding announcement.

During Alan's show, the songstress shared that her husband who is a renowned sports agent watched games on television for hours.

"I am tired of my husband watching sports continuously for hours," Daily Star reported.

The Hello vocalist talked about her marital life for the first time, saying, "My partner is a sports agent. He does basketball players and footballers. I’d been missing the football season, but I’m already f****** sick of it."



Adele shared that her better half’s weekends are just booked with watching games.



The singer further added that she is not able to understand the game which left her more annoyed.



"I really do like sports. I don’t understand it. I just don’t. Why did the whistle always get blown? Why is it four yards? Why is there inches? Why does it stop when it gets f****** exciting?" she added.



Adele admitted that she is not the great wife when it comes to football, as her partner absolutely loves the game.



Previously, Adele was married to Simon Konecki. The two parted ways in 2019.

The former couple welcomed a son named Angelo in 2012.

