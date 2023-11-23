Adele, Rich Paul ‘radiate love’ in first appearance since confirming marriage

File Footage

Adele and Rich Paul appeared to be happily married as they attended the LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The 35-year-old singer surprised fans by seemingly confirming their secret marriage with a 'super cute' announcement at Alan Carr's comedy show.

The engaged couple, dating for nearly two years, enjoyed courtside seats at the Crypto.com arena.

Despite attempting to conceal it, Adele revealed her sparkly wedding band during the game, showcasing a radiant glow and constant smiles.

For the event, Adele looked stunning in a cozy yet stylish cream sweater and green cargo pants, complemented by a sleek bun and gold drop earrings by Bottega Veneta. She carried a dainty Hermes bag and wore white sneakers.

Adele and Rich were rumoured to have tied the knot last year and now she is said to have confirmed the union at her best friend Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles, with two audience members confirming the news to Deuxmoi.

Phot credits: DailyMail

An onlooker explained: 'I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted "I did".'

Another audience member added of the 'small and intimate show: 'When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled "I did". Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.'