Louis Tomlinson shows off Tattoos in Crochet Bomber Jacket at Rolling Stone Awards

Louis Tomlinson teases ink elegance on Awards Night.

English hitmaker Louis Tomlinson proudly held his flair for fashion under the spotlight at Thursday’s inaugural of UK Rolling Stone Awards taking place at Camden Roundhouse, London.

The former One Director vocalist made the statement of a true rockstar by donning an all-black ensemble with a crochet bomber jacket that offered a glimpse of his muscly and tattooed physique otherwise hidden under a plain vest.

Only the word “what” could be discerned from what was written on the upper side of his chest. “One of these boys obviously needed to have What Makes You Beautiful tattooed on his body,” quipped a commentator jokingly.

Louis teamed these up with matching black trousers and a signature brunette Mop Top Fringe hairstyle that appeared just as fresh in the company of his nicely kept stubble.

As he comfortably struck a pose in a pair of trendy trainers with his hands slipped into the pockets of his stylish jacket, the Back to You singer completed this designer red carpet look with a confident smile.

The event marked the premiere of the Rolling Stone UK awards, dedicated to honoring outstanding achievements in music. A highlight will be the induction of 13 winners into its prestigious Hall of Fame.