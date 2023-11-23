Hilary Duff spills her secret to stay in great shape during holidays

Hilary Duff opens up about her workout routine to get into shape in her 30s

Hilary Duff has recently spilled her secret to stay in great shape during the holidays.



In a new interview with Women’s Health, the Lizzie McGuire actress said, “We have so much going on with school events and birthdays and other stuff. Our fall is really busy.”

“And we always host Thanksgiving and Christmas at our house,” stated Hilary.

Reflecting on getting into shape, The Perfect Man actress shared, “You feel like you spend all day eating and drinking, so it's nice to get it out of the way and just know you did it.”

“All the places that I work out at are open on the holidays in the morning for one class,” remarked the 36-year-old.

Hilary disclosed she’s fond of getting “a little bit more sweaty and is into purging of toxins”.

“There's nothing better than the way [that workout] makes your skin feel,” continued the Raise Your Voice actress.

Hilary explained, “You feel like you got rid of what you needed to get rid of, and then your skin just feels so nice. I really like that feeling.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Never Let You Go crooner mentioned she “keeps her family active too”.

“I play tennis every Sunday. My husband and I have that together, which is really nice,” commented the actress.

Hilary also noted she preferred “strength training” in the 30s.

“Lifting weights, as a woman, is really important. It's important for your bones. It's important for us constantly being on our cell phones and our posture,” pointed out the actress.

Hilary noted, “I'm not talking like crazy heavy weights. I'm not a bodybuilder. But it is nice to lift weights.”