Chloe Madeley spotted without her wedding ring after split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley showcased another glamorous look during a girls' night out after her split from husband James Haskell on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old personal trainer shared a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram with her friends Courtney and Kara, providing a glimpse into the enjoyable night out.
Later in the evening, she was spotted leaving London's Chiltern Firehouse without her wedding ring. Chloe opted for a very leggy display in a black mini skirt and a white shirt paired with a stylish beige jacket for the occasion.
The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan showcased her toned legs with black stockings and completed her look with smart loafers.
Chloe was all smiles in a mirror selfie taken at the celebrity hotspot while celebrating her friend Courtney's birthday.
The separation of James and Chloe was confirmed in a joint statement released last month after they were seen in public without their wedding rings.
On James' Instagram, they announced, 'Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023.'
Cheryl shares her son with former One Direction singer Liam Payne
Taylor Swift's sweet gestures are overwhelming for her fans and crew members equally
Jamie Foxx sued for sexual abuse in NY
Jackson also agreed with Turner-Smith on adhering to the terms of the prenuptial agreement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of Americans' reaction to their stunts
Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Brazil faced an unwanted incident of fans death due to heat