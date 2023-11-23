Chloe Madeley spotted without her wedding ring after split from James Haskell

On James' Instagram, they announced, 'Chloe and I mutually decided to separate

Chloe Madeley showcased another glamorous look during a girls' night out after her split from husband James Haskell on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old personal trainer shared a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram with her friends Courtney and Kara, providing a glimpse into the enjoyable night out.

Later in the evening, she was spotted leaving London's Chiltern Firehouse without her wedding ring. Chloe opted for a very leggy display in a black mini skirt and a white shirt paired with a stylish beige jacket for the occasion.

The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan showcased her toned legs with black stockings and completed her look with smart loafers.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Chloe was all smiles in a mirror selfie taken at the celebrity hotspot while celebrating her friend Courtney's birthday.

The separation of James and Chloe was confirmed in a joint statement released last month after they were seen in public without their wedding rings.

On James' Instagram, they announced, 'Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023.'