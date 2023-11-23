Tim Burton reveals horror plans for ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’

Tim Burton has stated that he is not interested in seeing any more A Nightmare Before Christmas films, not even reboots, prequels, or sequels.



In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the director stated that he wishes to keep the 1993 stop-motion animated feature alone since it is "very important" to him.

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this,” Burton said. “It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land.”

“Get off of my land!” he added in a grumpy voice. “You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?”

The storyline of Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he makes his way into Christmas Town. He wants to replicate Christmas in his town instead of Halloween because he is so fascinated by the concept.

Burton explained why the Pumpkin King is a personal character to him, saying he’s a “character that’s perceived as dark but is really light. Those are the kinds of things that I love, whether it’s [Edward] Scissorhands or Batman, characters that have that. It represented all those feelings that I had. I was perceived as this dark character when I didn’t feel that way. So it was a very personal character.”