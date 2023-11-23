Taylor Swift's Eras Tour choreographer deeply 'moved' by singer's affection

Taylor Swift is enamoured with some of her dance routines, just like her admirers.



After "Taylor Swift Night" on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, Page Six had an exclusive conversation with Mandy Moore, the choreographer for the singer's Eras Tour, during which she disclosed the singer's favourite live routines.

“Ooh, I mean, she has told me she really loves ‘Vigilante [S–t],’ like, she really loves that one!” the Emmy Award-winning choreographer shared of the sexy number involving chairs.

“And I think she really enjoys doing ‘Willow,’ the kind of witchy one. She really likes that one too.”

The Lover crooner is "so sweet," and Moore stated that hearing about her gratitude for all the work the singer has put in to make the dance realistic makes her heart "really happy."

“She did say to me, she’s like, ‘I really love coming out every night and doing these moves,’” she told the outlet.

Moore, 39, also shared with Page Six some details of the "amazing" creative process involved in organising Swift, 33,'s big world tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17.

“Something of that magnitude, you just hope that it’s going to be a match when you’re working with somebody and it really was. I dig her music and I dig her and I love her vision,” she gushed.

“It’s so nice to be on a team with somebody,” she added. “And I’m not going to say it was easy – it was a ton of numbers in a very short amount of time – but I have to say, every day I went to work, I was just like, ‘This is amazing.’”