Princess Diana 'convinced' she, King Charles made a 'great team'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's public synergy is what Princess Diana dreamed of with now-King Charles.



Speaking to OK!, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the bond between the senior royals following their latest public engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as well as other members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

In one of the videos shared on the internet, the royal pair were filmed sharing a rare PDA moment together as they admired the artefacts from the Royal Collection.

“They are such a glamorous couple, relaxed and relatable,” Bond affirmed of them, noting the twosome “constantly show that they are there for one another, they are a team.”

“Diana always used to tell me that she and Charles ‘would have made such a great team’,” the expert shared.

“Well, her son is now very definitely part of a secure, stable and united team with the girl he fell in love with all those years ago when they were university students. And neither he nor Catherine are afraid to show it,” she continued.

“I like the fact that they feel free enough to show their love in public,” she added.