Kate Middleton stuns fans with hidden skills during outing with Prince William

Kate Middleton, who's loved for her natural smile, knows the art to win hearts of her fans as she keeps them on their toes with her mesmerising skills during her outings.



The Princess of Wales are also known and praised for he killing dance skills as she often displays her talent on royal engagements with her dashing husband Prince William.



Prince Harry's sister-in-law's dance moments, in her decade-old journey with the royal family, have regularly become the subject of social-media posts and videos.



A new viral video, uploaded by TikTok user @the_blazing_royals, features the Kate's moves that have earned the nickname of the "princess shuffle."

One clip shows Kate during a rare solo visit to Denmark in 2022, where she met with Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe II at the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen. As the three royals posed for official photos, the future queen was seen expertly repositioning herself to be more in line with her hosts, resulting in a brief shuffling motion.

Also included in the video is footage of Kate performing the 'Hokey Pokey' dance steps during a visit to Cornwall in England with Prince William in February 2023.

ALSO WATCH: Kate Middleton appears to be dancing queen in new viral video

The Princess is also seen in clips dancing with Paddington Bear at Paddington railway station in London in 2017 and taking part in a traditional Garifuna festival as part of a royal visit to Belize in 2022.

The video, captioned "Dancing Queen", has been viewed more than 500,000 times on TikTok in 24 hours, gaining more than 21,000 likes and several comments.