Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet’s future as working royals ‘spoiled’ by parents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie, 4, Lilibet, 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have jeopardised their children’s birthright with their own antics after criticising the royal family for keeping from them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited their royal positions in 2020 due to their growing rift with the royal family, slammed the royals in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that their son, Prince Archie, was to be deprived of his birthright titles.

Archie, who is now four years old, also has a two-year-old sister Princess Lilibet.

Royal expert Kara Kennedy told Daily Express despite their efforts to protect their children’s future as working royals, Harry and Meghan may have ruined it instead.

The expert shared that Archie and Lilibet are “sixth and seventh in line to the throne” and their parents “fought hard for their children’s titles to remain, even though to the public, it went against everything that the Sussexes had previously argued.”

She continued, “I think the truth is that regardless of Lilibet and Archie’s title and actions when they get older, their parents’ decision has tarnished them forever.”

Kennedy added that even if they were to pursue being working royals, the two children “wouldn’t know where to start” as they are so far behind. She pointed out that the children are being brought up in California “far away from the tradition and institution of the Royal Family.”

She added, “If they ever wanted to be involved on a day-to-day basis, they wouldn’t know where to start.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children have already appeared during multiple royal engagements and historic events, including King Charles’ coronation.

However, there is hope that if Archie and Lilibet’s cousins build relationships with them.

“It’s entirely possible that the children could want to come back to the bones of the family,” Kennedy said. “They will be close-ish in age to the Wales children in the children of Beatrice and Eugenie.”

“It’s only natural for Archie and Lilibet to want to be in on the action and not feel left out, regardless of their parents’ wishes.”