King Charles leaves fans baffled with his Korean musical tribute

Royal band plays BLACKPINK outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III, who has welcomed South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol for his three-day state visit, left fans gushing with his Korean musical tribute as royal band played BLACKPINK outside the palace on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old monarch has appeared to be a huge fan of K-POP as he surprised everyone by inviting them to the palace and giving them prestigious royal title.

The Korean artists were one of the surprise invitees to the state banquet on Tuesday, with photos of the band arriving at Buckingham Palace and meeting the Britain's monarch going viral on social media. The King has also painted Buckingham Palace’s forecourt BLACKPINK.

Royal family's social media accounts have also shared stunning videos from the palace, showing the royal band playing BLACKPINK.

A rendition of the globally famed girls group's BLACKPINK’s 2018 smash-hit "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du" was played outside Buckingham Palace, which made history as the first track from a K-POP artists to chart in the UK.

In stunning video, The Corps of Drums of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards are seen playing two K-POP tracks in appreciation of Korean culture during the state visit of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.