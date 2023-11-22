BLACKPINK make history as they receive prestigious royal title from King Charles

BLACKPINK the first non-British musicians to receive an honorary MBE

K-Pop band BLACKPINK have made history as they are the first non-British musicians to receive an honorary MBE in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

It seems as the members of the Korean band were the guests of honour as they received a prestigious title.

The royal family social media accounts have shared the historic moments, captioning: "The King, joined by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea, has welcomed @BLACKPINK to Buckingham Palace, as they are awarded Honorary MBEs.

The K-Pop band have been awarded the honours in recognition of their role as Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow."

Recently, the members showcased their prestige and influence with a very special and royal achievement. They are currently in London and, after attending a special banquet held by King Charles on November 22.



The video showed the lapel medal that those who receive MBEs get which is deemed extremely prestigious.

King Charles III then presented the members with their MBE, shook their hands, and said a few words to each of them. An MBE is given to people for their rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations and public service outside the civil service.