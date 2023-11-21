Lynne Spears steps out for first time since being accused of selling off Britney's belongings

Lynne Spears has been spotted out in public amid serious Britney's belongings allegations

Lynne Spears has been seen in public amid allegations that she has been profiting from the sale of her estranged superstar daughter Britney's personal belongings.

Earlier this month, DailyMail.com reported that the 68-year-old matriarch has been capitalizing on the pop star's fame by selling her clothing and accessories online and at a local consignment shop for the past five years, according to insiders.

Lynne was spotted in Kentwood, Louisiana last week, seemingly in good spirits despite the drama, as she spent quality time with her five-year-old granddaughter Ivey Watson.

This sighting coincided with Ivey's mother and Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 32, flying to Australia to participate in the popular UK reality TV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!