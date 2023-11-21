Romeo Beckham celebrates Mia Regan 21st birthday in Mayfair

The lovebirds were heading to Mayfair hotspot Bacchanalia to celebrate Mia's landmark birthday

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan embraced vintage posh and Beck's vibes for her 21st birthday bash in Mayfair.

The couple donned matching leather and boxy jackets reminiscent of the iconic Versace outfits worn by David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in 1999.

Celebrating Mia's landmark 21st birthday, they head to Mayfair hotspot Bacchanalia, donning stylish ensembles.

Romeo, 21, pairs his jacket with a crisp white T-shirt and baggy jeans, while Mia, aka Mimi, opts for dark trousers and white-heeled boots.

Dating since 2019 with a brief split, they showcase their love by holding hands on their way to the venue.

This isn't the first time they've taken fashion inspiration from Posh and Becks; they recently channeled the iconic duo at the BECKHAM documentary premiere after-party.

Romeo mirrors his father's style in a tan vest top and brown loose-fitting trousers, while Mia channels Victoria's Posh Spice days in a slinky black dress that accentuates her stunning figure.