Bruce Willis’ daughters ‘really missing papa’ amid his dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ children are struggling watching their father battle against frontotemporal dementia.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Rumer Willis – Bruce’s eldest daughter with Demi Moore – posted a throwback photo of a smiling Willis cradling her as a baby.
“Really missing my papa today,” she captioned the sentimental post.
Her younger sister, Tallulah Willis, comforted Rumer in the comments, writing, “Love you sister.” Just a week prior, Tallulah had made her own Instagram tribute for her father.
“Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You are my whole damn heart and I’m so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis,” she wrote alongside a tear-jerking carousel post.
His daughters’ words come just nine months after the Die Hard star, 68, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which he revealed a year after announcing that he was taking a break from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.
Last month, his conditioned seemed to have been worsening, with Page Six reporting that Willis was “not totally verbal” and took time recognising otherwise familiar faces.
Earlier this month, though, Tallulah shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she is grateful that her father’s health isn’t worsening.
