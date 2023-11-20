Prince Harry's reaction about Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed revealed

Prince Harry's thoughts about his mother Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed has been revealed after a scene in The Crown depicted him and his brother asking their mother about it.



Prince William has reportedly never publicly shared his opinion on Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in real life, but his younger brother Harry has made comments on his late mother's relationship.



However, the Duke of Sussex has revealed his thoughts in 'Spare', saying: "Circling London one night I was suddenly blinded and thought for half a second that I might drop into the Thames. I saw bright colors, mostly emerald green, and after a few seconds I realized: someone on the ground had hit us with a laser pen. I was disoriented. And furious. But I told myself to be grateful for the experience, for the practice.

"I was also perversely grateful for the stray memory it knocked loose. Mohamed Al Fayed, giving Willy and me laser pens from Harrods, which he owned. He was the father of Mummy's boyfriend, so maybe he was trying to win us over. If so, job done. We thought those lasers were genius. We whipped them around like lightsabers."

King Charles III's younger son Harry also referenced Fayed and Princess Diana in the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, when speaking about Meghan Markle's mental health struggles.



Prince Harry said in the series: "She was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that. Do I have any regrets? Yeah. My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did.



"History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself? They're not gonna stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life."