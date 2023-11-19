Sarah Ferguson ‘thrilled’ to host Holly Willoughby’s show

Sarah Ferguson appeared on 'This Morning' when Willoughby was hosting.

Sarah Ferguson will be joining Alison Hammond and Dermot O’ Leary This Morning for the special show on Monday.

Following the exit of Holly Willoughby from the ITV show, the daytime show is set to welcome the Duchess of York as its latest guest presenter for the first time, via Daily Mail.

“I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role,” the ex-wife of Prince Andrew said. “I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.”

She continued, “I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

Previously, reports surfaced that Ferguson, also known as Fergie, was in discussions for a job with ITV which will feature the former royal in a guest slot on This Morning.

A TV source revealed to The Mirror that Fergie was a “real hit with the ITV bosses on Loose Women.”

“Everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them,” the insider shared.

“She has done quite a lot of TV work before - at one point she stood in for Larry King in the US.”