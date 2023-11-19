Emma Stone to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the fifth time

Emma Stone will be joining the SNL's ‘Five-Timers Club’

Emma Stone will be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Poor Things actress is set to make her way back to 30 Rock for the December 2 episode. Noah Kahan will be the musical guest.

Stone has hosted SNL back in 2010, 2011, 2016, 2019 and the 2023 episode puts her in the ‘Five-Timers Club,’ which includes big names such as Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Drew Barrymore, Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken, Paul Rudd, Ben Affleck, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson and more.

SNL premiered its season 49 episode with the return of Pete Davidson on the stage. After Davidson, the show followed by dual host-musical guest Bad Bunny and then comedian Nate Bargatze.

Ever since the ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Saturday Night Live has brought in more familiar faces to host the series after turning to some non-actor hosts in the first episodes.

Timothée Chalamet was the first A-lister to take up the mantle for Season 49 on November 11, after the strike ended on November 10. Jason Momoa was next to host the latest episode of SNL.