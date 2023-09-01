Emma Stone ‘had no shame’ filming for explicit scenes in Poor Things, claims director

Emma Stone had no issue while filming for intimate scenes in Poor Things, claimed director Yorgos Lanthimos during Venice Film Festival press conference.



“It’s a shame that Emma could not be here to speak more about it, because it will be coming all from me,” said Yorgos, whose new movie is making headlines for its explicit scenes.

For the unversed, Emma, who plays the role of Bella Baxter, has plenty of sex scenes in the film, which is set to release in theatres on December 8. The film will next screen at the 2023 New York Film Festival, reported via Variety.

Yorgos cleared out his graphic obscene scenes in the movie, saying, “First of all sex is an intrinsic part of the novel itself, her freedom about everything including sexuality.”

“Secondly, it was very important for me to not make a film that would be prudish, because that would be like completely betraying the main character,” explained the director.

Yorgos also spoke on behalf of Emma, stating, “We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away.”

Reflecting on their working relationship, Yorgos further said, “The great thing about me and Emma is that we have made four films together; there is a shorthand and we can communicate without having to explain or talk to much about things.”

“As soon as I started saying something about sex, she would say: ‘yes,’ of course, it’s Bella. We will do what we need to do,” he added.

Besides Emma, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael also star in the film.