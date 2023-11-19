Tom Hiddleston talks profound impact fatherhood has on him

Tom Hiddleston shared having a baby has “deeply” impacted him

Tom got candid about embracing fatherhood and how it has changed his perspective on many things.

The Loki star, 42, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Zawe Ashton, admitted on the Thursday, November 16, episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that having a baby has “deeply” impacted him.

“Of course, it has to,” he said. “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would, until it happened. And yeah, it’s before and after.”

Ashton, 39, who also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the villainous Dar-Benn in The Marvels, gave birth to their first child together in 2022.

During the interview, Hiddleston gushed over Ashton and her work in the MCU.

“I’m so proud of her yeah, and she’s terrific in The Marvels,” Hiddleston shared while discussing trading tips about playing a supervillain.

“I just only saw it recently. Yeah, it has been bizarre to share those stories. I mean, I kind of want her to talk about her own work in her own way, but yeah, I’m so proud of her. We’ve had some, definitely had some laughs along the way about zippers and bathroom breaks.”