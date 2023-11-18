 
close
Saturday November 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson looks stunning as she interviews cast of new Hunger Games

The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes is a prequel film set many years before the rise of Katniss Everdeen

By Charles Leroy
November 18, 2023
The star had as her guests the cast of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The star had as her guests the cast of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Kelly Clarkson continues to showcase her fabulous new slender figure, maintaining her summer transformation through 'healthier choices.'

The 41-year-old Texas-born singer once again flaunted her trim physique in an emerald green satin power suit paired with a bronze-and-white striped blouse on Friday.

The daytime talk show host complemented her look with gold hoop earrings, letting her honey-blonde hair flow over her shoulders, and wore nude-toned makeup.

The star had as her guests the cast of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The cast includes Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Hunter Schafer as Tigris, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.

Kelly Clarkson looks stunning as she interviews cast of new Hunger Games

Also in the cast are Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Dexter Sol Ansell as Young Coriolanus, Rosa Gotzler as Young Tigris, and Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am.

The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes is a prequel film set many years before the rise of Katniss Everdeen.