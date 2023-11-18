Jason Mraz praises Taylor Swift's 'amazing' growth: 'Global phenom'

Jason Mraz honours Taylor Swift, his former partner, in advance of the next Dancing with the Stars episode.



The I'm Yours singer who once performed alongside the 33-year-old Swift, exclusively tells People magazine what it was like to see her career's development before the episode with a Swift theme on November 21.

“You want to see any artist do well, especially an artist that you may have crossed paths with at some point,” says Mraz, 46. “And it's been amazing to watch her career grow from singer-songwriter to global phenom.”

Mraz adds, “I'm sure it's a high honour for her to see her music themed on this show. And I'm tickled to be on the show dancing to all this music.”

The competition series' official Instagram account gave a hint that Mraz and dancer Daniella Karagach's Swift-inspired dance will be an Argentine Tango.

As the battle draws to a close on December 5, Mraz and Karagach, 30, are getting closer. Mraz acknowledges that he occasionally gets "fatigued from the daily grind."

“It's become a day job and that's something I never thought I would have. So I know my partner's frustrated with me for that,” says Mraz.

Karagach then forsakes Mraz’s statement. “That's not true," she admits. “I just think we're so exhausted mentally, physically.”

In addition, she shares and celebrates their success in reaching the top six. “We're still here, which is amazing," Karagach says.