Taylor Swift’s music banned ahead of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s big game

Taylor Swift has been snubbed by the Philadelphia Radio Station ahead of her new beau Travis Kelce’s Eagles-Chiefs game.
As Kelce prepares to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Q102 radio station from the rival team’s home turf playfully banned Swift’s music as a show of support for the Birds.
“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” host Nugget said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.
Philadelphian Swifties can tune back in on Tuesday after the game’s outcome is revealed.
As the long-anticipated rematch approaches, another Philadelphian Patti LaBelle took jabs at the global pop star during an interview on Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show.
“You know what – let me say something,” the 79-year-old music icon said. Taylor and all your ‘Swifties,’ back up, boo-boo. [The Chiefs are] going down. The Eagles are gonna win. It’s a done deal. So, I love you, Taylor, but stay home,” the Godmother of Soul playfully warned.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie recently accused him of decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse
Meghan Markle was in attendance at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles Thursday night
Britney Spears, who dated Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, made bombshell allegations about her ex
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reached a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters last month
Final season of Netflix's The Crown saw rise and fall of Diana and Dodi's relationship before their death
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been inseparable since their marriage in December 2022