Taylor Swift’s music banned ahead of boyfriend Travis Kelce’s big game

Taylor Swift has been cheering on her Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce for his past few games

Taylor Swift has been snubbed by the Philadelphia Radio Station ahead of her new beau Travis Kelce’s Eagles-Chiefs game.

As Kelce prepares to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Q102 radio station from the rival team’s home turf playfully banned Swift’s music as a show of support for the Birds.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” host Nugget said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Philadelphian Swifties can tune back in on Tuesday after the game’s outcome is revealed.

As the long-anticipated rematch approaches, another Philadelphian Patti LaBelle took jabs at the global pop star during an interview on Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

“You know what – let me say something,” the 79-year-old music icon said. Taylor and all your ‘Swifties,’ back up, boo-boo. [The Chiefs are] going down. The Eagles are gonna win. It’s a done deal. So, I love you, Taylor, but stay home,” the Godmother of Soul playfully warned.