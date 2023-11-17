Shakira recalls ‘difficult past’ with ex Gerard Piqué at Latin Grammys?

Shakira was accompanied by her two sons whom she shares with Gerard Piqué

Shakira took a pointed jab at her ex Gerard Piqué while securing three Latin Grammys on Thursday.

During the event in Seville, Spain, the singer was accompanied by her two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, whom she shares with the former football player.

The couple ended their 12-year relationship in June 2022.

While accepting awards for Best Pop Song and Best Urban Interpretation, presented by her ex's Spain teammate, football star Sergio Ramos, Shakira opened up about the 'difficult moments' she faced in the past year.

Later, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter walked off the stage directly to her sons, who admired both their mom and her accolade, expressing their congratulations with a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Additionally, Shakira won the Best Pop Song of the Year for Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 — a collaborative track released in January with record producer Bizarrap.

In July, Shakira revealed that she doubted she would 'survive' after discovering Gerard's 'betrayal' while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the ICU.

A year after announcing the end of her relationship with the sportsman, the superstar recalled how her dad flew 'to Barcelona to console' her as she was 'consumed with sadness because of' their separation.