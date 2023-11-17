Meghan Markle exudes positivity without Prince Harry in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle stepped out on the red carpet for Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles, just a few days after going out in Montecito, California.



The occasion honours the Power of Women awardees of the magazine, who are each featured on a Variety cover. Following her honour last year, 42-year-old Meghan told reporters on the red carpet that she was "proud" to be there and lend her support.

Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, and Lily Gladstone are this year's Power of Women recipients. The Producer of the Year honour went to Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, the co-founders of LuckyChap.

Not seeing Prince Harry at the ceremony, she told reporters that her favourite part of their holiday custom is watching their "little ones enjoying every minute of it."

The year 2020 witnessed the royal couple and their son, Prince Archie, relocate to California. In June 2021, they welcomed Princess Lilibet into their family in Santa Barbara, California.

Two days after Tyler Perry disclosed his moniker for his goddaughter Lili, Meghan commented on spending the holidays with her young children. He said this when making an appearance on Kelly Ripa's most recent podcast, Let's Talk Off-Camera.

"Little Lili," Perry said when asked about his sweet moniker for the toddler. The filmmaker added, "She's so adorable," he said. "Oh, she's so beautiful. She's just so beautiful."



