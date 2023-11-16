Martin Scorsese shares he’s oblivious TikToks with daughter could go viral

Martin Scorsese believes he's tricked into TikToks with daughter Francesca

Martin Scorsese has recently shared he’s oblivious that his TikToks with daughter Francesca could go viral.



In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, the Killers of the Flower Moon director revealed, “I was tricked into that,” referring to the movie bracket TikTok, which saw him choose Birdman over The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

“That was a trick. I didn’t know those things go viral. They say ‘viral.’ I didn’t know,” said Martin.

The movie-maker dished out details about filming a TikTok with his 24-year-old daughter at home.

“I’m at home doing things and she comes up to me and says, ‘Dad, look over here and tell me this.’ So I’m in my pajamas … She said, ‘Well it’s a thing they’re doing.’ Who’s ‘they?’ She says, ‘Everybody’s doing it. It’s a thing called TikTok.’ ‘All right. All right.’ I mean, the one we did with the dog, that was known,” explained Martin.

The director disclosed that he’s mostly unaware of his video being posted on TikTok by his daughter.

While talking about casting his latest muse, the camera panned to his dog, Martin told the outlet, “That I didn’t know was going to go up.”

“I was just doing it in the other room with my daughter. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands,” he continued.

Martin remarked, “You’re not aware. I honestly did not know she was going to post it … They use the words ‘post it,’ right?”

However, the director praised his daughter, adding, “I will say that my daughter has a good eye.”