Holly Willoughby REMAINS favourite to front ‘Dancing On Ice’

Holly Willoughby remains at the frontrunner bookies’ odds to host the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice amid reported "crisis talks."

The 42-year-old star, who recently left This Morning, is reportedly hesitant about returning to the skating show in January where resenting spots for the show remain unconfirmed after co-host Phillip Schofield left earlier this year.

According to William Hill, Holly, who has been with the show since 2006, is 1/4 to return, potentially alongside Stephen Mulhern, who is 1/10 to fill Phillip's role. Speculation has grown among fans about the hosting role for the upcoming series.

Despite the uncertainty, the lineup for the next series has been confirmed.

Holly and Phillip co-hosted Dancing On Ice from 2006 until 2011, with Christine Lampard briefly replacing Holly for the next three series until the show ended in 2014.

The series was then revived by ITV in 2018, with both Holly and Phillip returning as hosts until this year.