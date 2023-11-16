Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' accused of 'reopening old wounds'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s proclaimed “mouthpiece,” royal author Omid Scobie drew criticism for constantly trying to paint the duke as a “victim.”

In the recently published excerpt from his upcoming book, Endgame, the author dished on the extent of Harry’s rift with the Royal Family at the time Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September last year.

“It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge,” a royal insider told the Mirror.

“Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author’s number one target,” they fumed, adding: “It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up.”

In excerpts obtained by People, sources alleged to Scobie that Prince William refused to engage with the Duke of Sussex during their grandmother’s final hours.

“William ignored him. He clearly didn’t want to see his brother,” they claimed.

The book also reiterated previous claims that the youngest son of King Charles learned of the Queen’s death after public announcement.