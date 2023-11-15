Shane MacGowan wife shares health update of singer amid battle with brain condition

Shane MacGowan has performed with musicians including Kirsty MacColl, Sinéad O'Connor, and Nick Cave

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of Fairytale of New York singer Shane MacGowan, shared a heartbreaking photo of him using a breathing apparatus, appealing for support and well-wishes amid his ongoing battle with viral encephalitis.

MacGowan has been in intensive care for several months, with his wife expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and sending love to those facing challenges as she shared a post on X last night

The iconic musician, frontman of The Pogues, gained fame in the 1980s and has collaborated with artists like Kirsty MacColl, Sinéad O'Connor, and Nick Cave.

Clarke has been providing regular updates on social media, acknowledging visits from friends like Spider Stacy, Terry Woods, and Bruce Springsteen. MacGowan's health struggles began with a diagnosis last year, exacerbated by shingles spreading to his eye.

