Jacob Elordi on why he carries ‘purse’ outside his home

Jacob Elordi has recently opened up about the enigma behind his purse he carries whenever he goes outside his home.
In a new interview with GQ magazine for 2023 Men of the Year cover story, the Priscilla star revealed, “Where I grew up, we had a culture where you wore bum bags, fanny packs.”
“When I leave home, I need to have a certain thing from every category with me in case I get bored – a book, a notepad, rolls of film, a camera, a pen,” said the 26-year-old.
Detailing his appreciation for the designer bags, Jacob admitted, “I never bought a bag. Maybe that should be something that is exposed about Hollywood.”
The Euphoria actor stated, “All these people think, I wish I had that lifestyle. I mean, yes, to get them for free – that’s great.”
“What a great lifestyle,” continued Jacob.
However, the Kissing Booth actor added, “People that have all this money aren’t spending it. You just get sent stuff. It blows my mind.”
Meanwhile, Jacob disclosed that he had never shopped bags through Bottega Veneta or Louis Vuitton but did appreciate the beauty of these leather goods when brands sent them to him.
