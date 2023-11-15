Blake Shelton reveals he sees a ‘different’ side of Gwen Stefani after marriage

Blake Shelton opens up about major change he saw in Gwen Stefani after living in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton has recently revealed a major change in Gwen Stefani while living in Oklahoma for quite some time.



Speaking to E! News, Blake said, “I'm not going to say that Gwen has become this country girl” after living in the rural state.

However, the musician shared, “I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen.”

“I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter,” stated the 47-year-old.

Responding to a question about working with his wife on more music, Blake remarked, “Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please!”

“I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me,” quipped the Neon Lights crooner.

In October, Blake spoke up about Gwen at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that made her emotional.

“She wasn't like any other famous person I had ever met before. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost before anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job,” noted Blake.

He pointed out, “Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style.”

“And then there's that one thing that no one could ever explain. It's that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name? That’s the thing God gives you and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it. You deserve this and I love you,” added the musician.