Prince William ‘went out of his way’ to snub Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged as their royal rift deepened

Prince William wishes his father King Charles on his 75th birthday but also included a snub to his estranged brother Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account shared a sweet carousel post, which featured three throwback photos.

The first picture was of Prince of Wales with his father on a ski trip, another was a solo picture of the King, and the third and final picture was from this year’s Trooping the Colour.

The ski trip took place at Klosters in 2005, which Prince Harry attended along with his father and older brother.

Harry stepped down from his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, after which his rift with the royal family had only gotten worse.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out in her piece for news.com.au that William is making an extra effort to show his dislike for his brother amid their royal feud.

“Nearly four full years since the Megxit klaxon sounded, forcing the royal family to brace for the Sussexes’ bumpy US landing, William is pulling no punches when it comes to making clear how he feels about his pesky sibling,” Elser wrote.

“Take the choice of the photo of Charles and William taken in Klosters in 2004 from an official photo call. Over the years, far more of these grin-and-bear-it moments have included all three men, His Majesty and both of his sons,” the commentator said.

She surmised that Kensington Palace “has gone out of its way” to find a “shot of just the King and his heir, sans Harry.”