Meghan Markle's hatred for UK drove Prince Harry's split from royal family

Meghan Markle was accused of making Prince Harry dislike the UK

Meghan Markle was called out for her role in instilling hatred in Prince Harry for the royal family.

According to royal commentator Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, the Duchess of Sussex was blamed for using her hatred for the UK to make her husband dislike the royal family.

She elaborated that the former actress' pursuit to be 'global' drove the Spare author to separate himself from the royal family and begin a life away in the USA.

"I think Meghan is a lot to blame and she's poured into him all the things that are terribly wrong and that she's made him really dislike his own family and his own country."

Levin claimed that Meghan's dislike for the UK emerged after the former actress found the country to be too 'small' to support her ambitions.

"Meghan didn't like the UK. She found it too small. And if you'd ever listen to her carefully, she always wanted to talk about global. She wanted her work to be global. She feels to be global and the UK is not grand enough for her."

