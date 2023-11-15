William, Kate appear smug at King Charles' birthday after Harry, Meghan snub

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared satisfied as the royal couple was spotted leaving King Charles's 75th birthday celebration to which Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not invited to.



The Prince and Princess of Wales flashed bright smiles on their faces after spending quality time with close family members and friends at the monarch’s intimate birthday dinner.

William can be seen driving his electric Audi as his wife was seated in the passenger seat.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall were also spotted leaving the birthday bash on Tuesday night.

Notably, it has been reported that King Charles didn’t invite Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the royal family's special day.

Sources further revealed that there were no special efforts made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the occasion of monarch's birthday.



However, there are speculations surrounding that Harry called his father to extend his warm birthday wishes, breaking a six-months long silence.

