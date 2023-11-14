Meghan Markle decides to 'broker peace' with King Charles, royal family?

Meghan Markle decides to broker peace deal with King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly made her mind to test peace chances with King Charles and the royal family amid her alleged rift with husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex may use her friends and some other trustworthy sources to test whether she can broker a peace deal with the the monarch amid their ongoing rift and crises with the royal family, a PR expert has claimed.

A royal expert has claimed that reconciling with the King would help Meghan and Harry boost their popularity but she noted they are unlikely to approach the family directly to discuss a peace deal.



It comes amid reports that the US-based couple have so far failed to win Americans and Britons with their repeated narratives about the royal family.



"Meghan and Harry's popularity will improve if they make peace with the monarchy to show that they're not always fighting. But from a PR perspective, they'll want to have whispers through third parties that they want to reunite. So that if the King doesn't want to, they won't lose face and they can say they never wanted to. The King will have a lot of advisors," PR expert Liv Arnold told the Daily Express.



"Because of their pride and the public fallout, Meghan and Harry won't want to reach out personally," added Arnold.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother Meghan had previously enlisted the help of some of her closest friends to share details about her difficult relationship with her father with the press, and could once again turn to her closest allies to test the waters with the King privately.

There are also reports that Harry and Meghan are at loggerheads on some issues as Harry wants to spend Christmas with his royal relatives, while Meghan has some other plans regarding this year's Christmas.

On the other hand, Prince Harry is heartbroken over latest snub from his father King Charles and the royal family who did not even invite the Duke to join them on the monarch's birthday celebrations.