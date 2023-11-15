Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker shut down trolls on NSFW birthday post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together two weeks ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn’t care less about the haters.

For the Blink-182 drummer’s 48th birthday on Tuesday, the Kardashian star, 44, expressed her love and lust for her husband-of-one-year in a racy yet sweet Instagram tribute.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…,” Kourtney lovingly wrote.

“I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side,” she gushed over the father of her newborn son. “I love you beyond words,” she concluded the post.

The accompanying carousel featured steamy pictures of the new parents from an old maternity photoshoot, which garnered a lot of negative reactions from fans in the comments section calling the post “gross” and “trashy.”

“These are [the] types of pictures you just keep to yourself lol,” advised one user.

“Imagine Mason scrolling IG and seeing these pics [skull emoji],” another user suggested.

But the happy couple, who have been unapologetic about their many NSFW couples’ posts and PDA, shut out the haters, with Kourtney liking another troll comment that read, “This looks like a prison conjugal visit.”

Meanwhile, Barker was all for the gesture, writing in the comments, “I love you forever my soulmate [black heart emoji].”